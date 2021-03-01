15 water rescues overnight in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was a busy night for emergency crews in Wolfe County. The Hazel Green Fire Department reported 15 water rescues Sunday night, ranging from extraction to residents stranded in water.

According to the department, one rescue occurred after crews cleared a tree from the road on KY 1010 E in the Toliver community.

The department said firefighter Eddie Stacy was turning around at KY 3356 when he saw a cellphone light from a distance. He went to investigate and found a vehicle with several people inside. The department says he then called for help.

According to a post shared on the department’s page, crews worked together to rescue two men, a woman, and a 17-month-old who occupied the vehicle. Sheriff Chris Carson brought his tractor with a bucket to get a second woman from the vehicle.