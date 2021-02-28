UPDATE: Valley View Ferry closed Sunday evening by high water

UPDATE POSTED 5 P.M. SUNDAY, FEB. 28, 2021

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is closed by high water as of 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.

UPDATE POSTED 1 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 26, 2021

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry, which had been closed by high water most of the week, reopened as of 12:30 p.m.. Friday, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MONDAY, FEB. 22, 2021

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is closed until further notice due to high water conditions on the Kentucky River.

The paddlewheel ferry shuttles vehicles across the river between Jessamine and Madison counties.