Intense Rain Ending with a Blast of Sunshine by Tuesday

Intense rain finally ends, throughout the day, on Monday, across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect an additional 1-2 inches, before the rain moves out, on Monday. We’ll enjoy some sunshine on Tuesday. Our next weather maker arrives on Wednesday, which will spark a few showers. Expect more sunshine as we end the new workweek. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the lower 40s.

MONDAY – Partly cloudy, with showers ending, as highs warm to the upper 40s. HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group Clickto join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group