Intense Rain Ending with a Blast of Sunshine by Tuesday

Intense rain finally ends, throughout the day, on Monday, across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect an additional 1-2 inches, before the rain moves out, on Monday. We’ll enjoy some sunshine on Tuesday. Our next weather maker arrives on Wednesday, which will spark a few showers. Expect more sunshine as we end the new workweek. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the lower 40s.
MONDAY – Partly cloudy, with showers ending, as highs warm to the upper 40s.
