7-year-old cancer survivor is gifted fairytale birthday party at the Kentucky Castle

VERSAILLES, Ky. (ABC 36) – As Disney’s Sleeping Beauty once said …”They say if you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true.”
And that dream for Leorah Hopper has.
“What they’re doing for Leorah is they’re bringing her magic after she’s been through a lot and she’s able to be a little girl again” said Nicole Hopper, Leorah’s Mom.
7-year-old Leorah is now in remission after battling stage four, leukemia.
Her make a wish foundation wish was to go to Disney, but with the pandemic the organization is unable to grant travel wishes.
But luckily her mom found out about the Kentucky Castle’s fairy tale program.
“We thought she wasn’t going to get a chance to experience Disney and Disney is here, right now. I mean she’s able to experience a castle in Kentucky” added Nicole.
The program picks from a list of nominations of people who have been through hardships and offers them a once in a lifetime experience at the castle.
Leorah’s name was picked and her Disney themed birthday party came to life.
“She’s sparkling from head to toe and it’s not just the glitter from her dress it’s what she’s been through. It’s the victory, its being on the other side of this thing” said Nicole.
It’s a celebration of another year of life for Leorah…one that’s going to be full of laughter, happiness and magic.
