Lexington police releases more suspects on LEXIDme.com

By
WTVQ Admin
-
0
3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police is asking for the public’s help to identify people wanted in several crimes, or might know more information about a crime.

Saturday, police say it added six news cases to the website.

- Advertisement -

One involved a man accused of grabbing a police delivery driver’s butt, then following him back to the pizza shop and grabbing the driver again.

Photo from Lexington Police shows a man accused of sexually harassing a pizza delivery driver.

The photo available was taken by employees, but doesn’t show the license plate.

If you know this man you can submit a tip 24/7 on the website.