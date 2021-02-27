Lexington police releases more suspects on LEXIDme.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police is asking for the public’s help to identify people wanted in several crimes, or might know more information about a crime.

Saturday, police say it added six news cases to the website.

One involved a man accused of grabbing a police delivery driver’s butt, then following him back to the pizza shop and grabbing the driver again.

The photo available was taken by employees, but doesn’t show the license plate.

If you know this man you can submit a tip 24/7 on the website.