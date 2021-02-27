Lexington police investigate hit and run, woman with serious injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say it’s investigating a hit and run Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on High Street and Broadway downtown.

Police say a driver hit a woman and fled following the crash. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The possible car involved is described as a four door Silver Chevy, likely a Malibu or a Cruze, with a front left tire that is likely a spare, according to police. The front of the car would also have moderate damage.

If you have any information about the driver or the car in question you’re asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 859-258-3663.