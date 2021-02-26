Heavy rain could lead to flooding this weekend

While we will have a brief break from the rain this evening, more rain arrives overnight into Saturday morning. Isolated showers will linger around for Southeast Kentucky around noon, otherwise, it will be cloudy. Heavy rain arrives overnight Saturday and into Sunday. Minor river flooding will be possible as we could pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain. Strong wind gusts out of the southwest on Sunday will help warm temperatures near 60. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
TONIGHT – Rain, cloudy, with temperatures in the 40s.
SATURDAY – Morning rain showers becoming isolated, cloudy, highs near 56.
