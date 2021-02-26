State’s positivity rate at 5.5%, mask mandate extended 30 more days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 5.52%.
“I hope all of our Kentucky families have a great, safe weekend,” said Beshear. “We’re still not out of the woods with this horrible virus, but every week, we’re taking another step forward in our fight against it.”
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 1,180
New deaths today: 30
Positivity rate: 5.52%
Total deaths: 4,600
Currently hospitalized: 818
Currently in ICU: 218
Currently on ventilator: 105
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each county reported at least 45 new cases. Jefferson County reported 216.
The Governor also renewed his executive order requiring face coverings for another 30 days.
