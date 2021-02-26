Frankfort, Lexington, Pikeville, Paint Lick residents named to boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed Owen James McNeill of Maysville as County Judge/Executive of Mason County, Kentucky, to replace Judge Joseph P. Pfeiffer, who is deceased.
— Appointed Terry Owens and Susan Fried as members of the Kentucky Commission on Women.
- Terry Owens of Radcliff is a retired Army Officer. She replaces Greta Jones, whose term has expired. Ms. Owens shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 17, 2025.
- Susan Fried of Ashland is a retired nurse. She replaces Miranda Aavatsmark. Ms. Fried shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 17, 2025
— Appointed Whitney Lawson as a member of the Public Advocacy Commission.
- Whitney Lawson of Frankfort is an attorney at True Guarnieri Ayer LLP. She replaces Joseph Lambert, who has resigned. Ms. Lawson shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 15, 2021.
— Appointed Peggy Williams, John Ridley, Terry Spears and Jonathan King as members of the Financial Institutions Board.
- Peggy Williams of Greensville is a retired banker. She replaces Kenneth Potish, whose term has expired. Ms. Williams shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 10, 2024.
- John Ridley of Bowling Green is an investment officer and managing director for Wells Fargo Advisors. He replaces James Rogers, whose term has expired. Mr. Ridley shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 10, 2024.
- Terry Spears of Pikeville is a banker at Community Trust Bank. He replaces Michael Wilson, whose term has expired. Mr. Spears shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 10, 2024.
- Jonathan King of Gilbertsville is an attorney at Paxton & King PLC. He replaces Gwendolyn Collins, whose term has expired. Mr. King shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 10, 2024.
— Appointed Connie Rakes as a member of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting.
- Connie Rakes of Bradfordsville is retired. She will represent the residents of Marion County.
— Appointed Richard Seckel as a member of the Health Insurance Advisory Council.
- Richard Seckel of Lexington is the director of the Kentucky Equal Justice Center. Mr. Seckel shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 22, 2022.
— Appointed Helen Bukulmez, Olivia Birkenhauer, William Gorton and Phil Holoubek as members of the Kentucky Bicycle and Bikeway Commission.
- Helen Bukulmez of Paint Lick is an attorney for Bukulmez Legal PLLC. She replaces William Brundage, whose term has expired. Ms. Bukulmez shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 20, 2024.
- Olivia Birkenhauer of Wilder is a mountain bike skills instructor for Got Dirt Mountain Bike Training. She replaces James Younger, whose term has expired. Ms. Birkenhauer shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 20, 2024.
- William Gorton of Lexington is an attorney at Stites and Harbison. He replaces Alexander Gaddis, whose term has expired. Mr. Gorton shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 20, 2024.
- Phil Holoubek of Lexington is the founder of Lexington Real Estate Company. He replaces Douglas Brent, whose term has expired. Mr. Holoubek shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 20, 2024
— Appointed Tracy Neice as a member of the Waste Tire Working Group.
- Tracy Neice of Hindman is the mayor of the City of Hindman. He replaces Edna Berger, who has retired. Mayor Neice shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Aug. 1, 2021.