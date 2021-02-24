Warren County man accused of sexually communicating with child online

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation landed a Warren County man in jail, accused of engaging in sexually explicit communication with a child online, according to the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.
21-year old Tristan Scott Wallace was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Bowling Green, according to KSP.
Investigators say equipment allegedly used in the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Wallace was charged with one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor and three counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, according to State Police.
Wallace was also charged with three counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors, according to KSP. He was taken to the Warren County Detention Center.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.
This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education.
The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.