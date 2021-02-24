Tuesday night high school hoops: 2-23-21

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – As the high school basketball season winds down, high school squads around the state are trying to hit a groove before the postseason begins. That means lots of teams playing every night.
#1 Anderson County Girls team hosted Dunbar. Also #2 North Laurel on the road at Madison Central. After being off for nearly two weeks, #9 Frederick Douglass shaking off the rust and hosting Bardstown.
- Advertisement -
ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has the highlights.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.