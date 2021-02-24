Tuesday night high school hoops: 2-23-21

Top teams from both girls and boys in action tonight, check out the highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – As the high school basketball season winds down, high school squads around the state are trying to hit a groove before the postseason begins. That means lots of teams playing every night.

#1 Anderson County Girls team hosted Dunbar. Also #2 North Laurel on the road at Madison Central. After being off for nearly two weeks, #9 Frederick Douglass shaking off the rust and hosting Bardstown.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has the highlights.