UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, 6,400 KP customers still without power

UPDATE POSTED 10:30 A.M. FEB. 23, 2021

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Approximately 6,445 Kentucky Power customers remain without power on Tuesday morning mostly in Boyd County with 2,370 customers out; Carter County with 1,582 customers out and Lawrence County with 2,261 customers out.

- Advertisement -

Kentucky Power has completed restoration to approximately 89% of customers who have been part of the February ice and snow events. Tuesday, crews are addressing remaining outages in all areas still affected. Improved weather should help expedite repairs.

There are hundreds of outage cases or places crews still have to address.

In these areas the work is very difficult and time-consuming re-construction or repairs that bring power back for very few customers at a time.

There are hundreds of individual outage cases that have to be worked and the majority of these cases will restore power to 10 or fewer customers, including for customers unfortunately who have been out since the first storm.

Kentucky Power has also been using strike teams made up of workers with specific and broad skills in order to quickly and safely restore simpler outages without waiting for additional assistance.

Estimated Restoration Information

The southern part of Carter County is proving to be the hardest hit area where crews have found extensive damage to circuits. Most customers in the Hitchins, Big Sandy, Williard, Denton and Coalton areas will have power restored before or by the end of the week.

In Boyd and Lawrence Counties, it is expected that most customers or 95% will be restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner. There are pockets of outages that will still remain beyond that date and restoration work in these areas continues. Restoration for some of these remaining outlying areas of these counties may extend through the end of the week.

Customers in the Morehead and Olive Hills area will be Wednesday, February 24 or sooner. A few small pockets of customers may extend through end of the week.

Other counties affected by the storms, are at least 95% restored. Small outages may still exist in those areas and crews are continuing to address. New outages that come in unrelated to the storm could see an extended restoration time.

Customers are urged to call 1-800-572-1113 to get the most up-to-date and more specific estimated restoration information.

Customer Information:

Residential/Business Service Drop Information: Kentucky Power cannot connect power to any home or business where there is damage to the service entrance. The service entrance is the area located 1) at the meter, 2) between the meter and the home’s electrical panel, or 3) the location where Kentucky Power’s cable connects to the home/business owner’s cable. Customers need to have a qualified electrician repair this damage before power can be restored to the home or business.

Safety Message

Do not go near any downed wires. Consider all wires live and dangerous even if you think they are phone or cable. Report hazardous situations immediately by call 1-800-572-1113 or 911.

For More Information

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.

UPDATE POSTED 10:40 P.M. FEB. 22, 2021

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Approximately 10,500 customers remain without power on Monday morning, but Kentucky Power has completed restoration to approximately 82% of the customers who have been part of the February ice and snow events.

At this point in the restoration, crews find themselves working on very difficult and time-consuming re-construction or repairs that bring power back for very few customers at a time. There are hundreds of individual outage cases that have to be worked and the majority of these cases will restore power to 10 or fewer customers.

Residential/Business Service Drop Information: Kentucky Power cannot connect power to any home or business where there is damage to the service entrance. The service entrance is the area located 1) at the meter, 2) between the meter and the home’s electrical panel, or 3) the location where Kentucky Power’s cable connects to the home/business owner’s cable. Customers need to have a qualified electrician repair this damage before power can be restored to the home or business.

Weather continues to present challenges to restoration. As rain moves through the area Monday, gusty winds are supposed to follow Monday afternoon. New outages continue to occur from limbs and trees, melting snow and ice and now likely wind affecting hundreds of customers to potentially lose power.

While crews will be working in all areas without power Monday, here are some places where efforts will be concentrated:

Boyd County: Azalea Drive off Boy Scout Road, Peacock Drive, Terrance Blvd, Catlettsburg/part of 47th Street, Hurricane Road, Coalton-US Route 60, Catletts Creek, Bolts Fork, Cannonsburg Route 3, Friendship Road, Bear Creek, Ellington Run, Hoods Creek Summit, Hoods Creek/Rural, Durbin

Carter County: Davies Run, Huffs Run, Route 201, Olive Hill area

Greenup County: Wurtland/Greenup, Grays Branch, South Shore

Lawrence County: Right Fork of George’s Creek, Adams Hill to Rich Creek, Fallsburg

In outlying areas of Boyd County, 3,600 customers remain without power but it is expected that 75% of customers will be restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner. Most customers or 95% in the Ashland (City) will be restored by late tonight. Pockets of outages will still remain but restoration work in this area continues.

In outlying areas of Carter County, 2,100 customers remain without power. Most customers or 95% in the Grayson (City) areas and Olive Hill areas will be will be restored by late tonight, but pockets of outages will remain and restoration will be ongoing over the next few days. The remaining areas of Carter County will be 50% restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner; 75% restored by Friday night, February 26 or sooner.

In Lawrence County, there are 3,500 customers who remain without power but most customers or 95% will be restored by Wednesday, February 24.

Most customers or 95% of customers who were affected by the storms in Greenup County, Johnson County, Magoffin County and Rowan County have been restored, but pockets of outages remain and will be an area of focus over the next several days.

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.

UPDATE POSTED 7 P.M. FEB. 21, 2021

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Kentucky Power) – As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Kentucky Power crews continued to address power outages in Kentucky Power’s service territory using more than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors to ensure every customer is restored.

In many cases, the damage was so extensive that portions of lines are being rebuilt.

Paralyzing weather events that included two back-to-back ice storms followed by snow caused extensive damage to electrical facilities and more than 59,000 customers to lose power at the peak.

Kentucky Power is continuing to restore power to 11,500 remaining customers as quickly as possible. At this point in the restoration, crews find themselves working on very difficult repairs that bring on very few customers at a time. There are hundreds of individual outage cases that have to be worked and the majority of these cases will restore power to 10 or fewer customers. Melting snow and ice brings the potential for more falling limbs and trees that are causing new outages.

“We realize how difficult it is to be without power and know there are customers who remain out since the first storm came through and we continue to make them a priority. In most of these original outage cases, the repair work is very difficult, time-consuming and only affecting a few customers on each outage. Numerous resources are devoted to these customers every day, including strike teams made up of workers with specific and broad skills in order to quickly and safely restore simpler outages without waiting for additional assistance,” Kentucky Power said in a statement.

Broad estimated restoration times are available for most areas

Keep in mind, each day thousands of customers will see power restored, meaning many more will receive power before the stated estimated date. Updated restoration information will be shared as it is received from the field.

Boyd County, 4,000 customers remain without power:

Most customers in the Ashland (City) will be restored by Monday night, February 22 or sooner.

The remaining areas of Boyd County will be 75% restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner.

Carter County, 2,300 customers remain without power:

Most customers in the Grayson (City) area will be restored by Monday night, February 22 or sooner.

Most customers in the Olive Hill area will be restored by Monday night, February 22 or sooner.

The remaining areas of Carter County will be 50% restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner; 75% restored by Friday night, February 26 or sooner.

Most customers in Greenup County will be restored by Monday night, February 22 or sooner. 200 customers remain without power.

Johnson County, 280 customers remain without power:

Most customers in Paintsville area will be restored by Sunday evening, February 21.

Most customers in Lawrence County by Wednesday, February 24 night or sooner. 4,100 customers remain without power.

Crews restored power to more than 1,000 customers in Magoffin County Saturday. Most of the remaining 185 customers in this area will be restored by Sunday evening, February 21.

Most customers in Rowan County will be restored by Sunday evening, February 21 or sooner. 200 customers remain without power.

Residential/Business Service Drop Information: Kentucky Power cannot connect power to any home or business where there is damage to the service entrance. The service entrance is the area located 1) at the meter, 2) between the meter and the home’s electrical panel, or 3) the location where Kentucky Power’s cable connects to the home/business owner’s cable. Customers need to have a qualified electrician repair this damage before power can be restored to the home or business.

Safety Message

Do not go near any downed wires. Consider all wires live and dangerous even if you think they are phone or cable. Report hazardous situations immediately by call 1-800-572-1113 or 911.

For More Information

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.

UPDATE POSTED 11:15 A.M. SUNDAY, FEB. 21, 2021

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Kentucky Power) – Crews are continuing to address power outages in Kentucky Power’s service territory using more than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors to ensure every customer is restored.

In many cases, the damage was so extensive that portions of lines are being rebuilt. Paralyzing weather events that included two back-to-back ice storms followed by snow caused extensive damage to electrical facilities and more than 59,000 customers to lose power at the peak.

Storm response efforts

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Kentucky Power has restored power to more than 77% of customers who have encountered outages over the past 10 days. Sunday is expected to be another good day for restoration as crews work to get the remaining 13,500 customers restored as quickly as possible.

The temperature is warming which is good news, but melting snow and ice brings the potential for more falling limbs and trees that could cause new outages.

While crews will be working in all areas without power Sunday, here are some places where efforts will be concentrated:

Boyd County: Big Run Road, Cemetary Road, Hoods Creek area, Summit Road and surrounding areas, Richardson Road areas, Lakewood Village and Route 3

Carter County: Fields Branch, Grahn, Hitchens, Huffs Run, West Carter, Williard

Greenup County: Wurtland

Lawrence County: North Fallsburg, Glenwood, Mattie, Peach Orchard

“We realize how difficult it is to be without power and know there are customers who remain out since the first storm came through and we continue to make them a priority. In most of these original outage cases, the repair work is very difficult, time-consuming and only affecting a few customers on each outage. Numerous resources are devoted to these customers every day, including strike teams made up of workers with specific and broad skills in order to quickly and safely restore simpler outages without waiting for additional assistance,” the utility said in its Sunday morning update.

Broad estimated restoration times are available for most areas

Keep in mind, each day thousands of customers will see power restored, meaning many more will receive power before the stated estimated date. Updated restoration information will be shared as it is received from the field.

Boyd County, 5,200 customers remain without power:

Most customers in the Ashland (City) will be restored by Monday night, February 22 or sooner.

The remaining areas of Boyd County will be 75% restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner.

Carter County, 2,500 customers remain without power:

Most customers in the Grayson (City) area will be restored by Monday night, February 22 or sooner.

Most customers in the Olive Hill area will be restored by Monday night, February 22 or sooner.

The remaining areas of Carter County will be 50% restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner; 75% restored by Friday night, February 26 or sooner.

Most customers in Greenup County will be restored by Monday night, February 22 or sooner. 300 customers remain without power.

Johnson County, 365 customers remain without power:

Most customers in Paintsville area will be restored by Sunday evening, February 21.

Lawrence County will be 75% restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner. 4,100 customers remain without power.

Crews restored power to more than 1,000 customers in Magoffin County yesterday. Most of the remaining 400 customers in this area will be restored by Sunday evening, February 21.

Most customers in Rowan County will be restored by Sunday evening, February 21 or sooner. 200 customers remain without power.

Residential/Business Service Drop Information: Kentucky Power cannot connect power to any home or business where there is damage to the service entrance. The service entrance is the area located 1) at the meter, 2) between the meter and the home’s electrical panel, or 3) the location where Kentucky Power’s cable connects to the home/business owner’s cable. Customers need to have a qualified electrician repair this damage before power can be restored to the home or business.

Safety Message

Do not go near any downed wires. Consider all wires live and dangerous even if you think they are phone or cable. Report hazardous situations immediately by call 1-800-572-1113 or 911.

For More Information

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 5 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 20, 2021

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Kentucky Power) — Kentucky Power and its customers are still recovering from some of the most paralyzing weather that has hit the area in years, especially in Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties. Crews are continuing to work through the weekend to address power outages with more than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors assisting until every customer is restored.

Storm response efforts

At the peak, 59,204 customers were out of power after the second ice storm. Now with more than 68% restored, approximately 19,500 customers remain without power.

Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties were hardest hit leaving extensive damage to the circuits providing electricity in these areas. The magnitude of damage in these areas is proving to be unprecedented and total reconstruction of destroyed circuits is necessary. Weather is finally permitting helicopters to be in the air today assessing damage to miles of circuit.

We realize how difficult it is to be without power and know there are customers who remain out since the first storm came through and we continue to make them a priority. In most of these original outage cases, the repair work is very difficult, time-consuming and only affecting a few customers on each outage but numerous resources are devoted to these customers every day, including strike teams made up of workers with specific and broad skills in order to quickly and safely restore smaller outages without waiting for additional assistance.

In total, the outage cases continue to go up as more assessment is conducted and we gain more clarity around the extent of the damage still leaving more than 1,000 individual places crews need to address. As trees weakened by rounds of heavy ice and snow continue to fall, we also expect additional outages to occur moving forward.

We are shifting crews today from the areas that have wrapped up restoration to these hardest hit areas. As just one example of the restoration projects underway, a 118 person restoration team is moving to Lawrence County to work on a large circuit serving hundreds of customers. This is a circuit that has numerous broken poles and downed spans of wire that will take several days to complete.

Broad estimated restoration times are available for most areas

Estimated restoration times are available for most areas. Keep in mind, each day thousands of customers will see power restored, meaning many more will receive power before the stated estimated date. Once more information is available, it will be shared immediately.

Boyd County, 8,770 customers remain without power:

Most customers in the Ashland (City) will be restored by Monday night, February 22.

The remaining areas of Boyd County will be 50% restored by Wednesday, February 24; 75% restored by Friday night, February 26.

Carter County, 3,118 customers remain without power:

Most customers in the Grayson (City) area will be restored by Monday night, February 22.

The remaining areas of Carter County will be 50% restored by Wednesday, February 24; 75% restored by Friday night, February 26.

Most customers in Greenup County will be restored by Monday night, February 22. 700 customers remain without power.

Johnson County, 400 customers remain without power:

Most customers in Paintsville area will be restored by Sunday evening, February 21.

Lawrence County will be 50% restored by Wednesday, February 24; 75% restored by Friday night, February 26. 5,000 customers remain without power.

Most customers in Magoffin County will be restored by Saturday night, February 20. 1,496 customers remain without power.

Morgan County, 73 customers remain without power:

Most customers in the West Liberty area will be restored Sunday evening, February 21.

Most customers in Rowan County will be restored by Sunday evening, February 21. 224 customers remain without power.

This information will hopefully give customers an opportunity to plan for their outage that may last into next week. We realize that some customers have been without power since the first storm and we continue to make them a priority. We sympathize with the frustration that may be caused by the outage alert system sending erroneous information at times. If you receive information that your power has been restored, it is advised you confirm with a neighbor or someone to make sure that is the case.

Safety Message

Do not go near any downed wires. Consider all wires live and dangerous even if you think they are phone or cable. Report hazardous situations immediately by call 1-800-572-1113 or 911.

For More Information

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.