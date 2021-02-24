Traffic Alert: one man dead after crash on East Ky 80 in Pulaski County

Veronica Jean Seltzer
Source: MGN Online

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- At least one man is dead after a crash Tuesday night on East Highway 80 in Pulaski County near the intersection with West 461.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

