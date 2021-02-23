Schneiders retiring after 30 years leading Crossroads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Crossroads Church Community Pastor Glen Schneiders is celebrating his retirement after leading the Central Kentucky community for more than 30 years.

Schneiders founded Crossroads Christian Church in 1987. During that time he launched

multiple church locations in the area. He also led the Crossroads community in sponsoring

1,200 children in Bolivia through Compassion International and helped start five new churches and Child Development Centers there.

- Advertisement -

Glen has led and mentored hundreds of staff and other pastors over the years in addition to guiding people to equip them for the ways God may want to use them.

“The combination of Glen’s unwavering faith, perseverance and work ethic have left an

indelible mark on many lives with the most significant life being my own,” Crossroads attendee Briggs Cochran said. “From day one, Glen proclaimed Ephesians 3:20 (Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us) as the church’s biblical mantra and it is awesome to look back in 2021 and witness how God has blessed Glen’s ministry immeasurably more!”

In 2017, Crossroads Christian merged with Cincinnati-based Crossroads Church. After

the merger he coached the community pastors at each Central Kentucky campus while playing a key role on Crossroads’ leadership team.

In his retirement, Schneiders plans to continue mentoring and serving alongside Crossroads staff members while investing more time in his golf game, spending more time with his wife and grandchildren, and listening for where God wants to use him next.

“I’m sensing God’s direction for the new season of my life,” Schneiders said. “I’ve

intentionally not tried to figure it out.”

Schneiders will be honored at both services, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., at Crossroads

Lexington on Feb. 28. Anyone in the community who would like to share stories or memories of Schneiders’ impact can send them to glensretirement@crossroads.net.

Current Crossroads Lexington Community Pastor Bryan Carter will be assuming Schneiders’ previous role, while Crossroads First Impressions Director John Gillispie will become community pastor at Lexington.