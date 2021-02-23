Rural medical clinics added to list to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – More Kentucky clinics can distribute coronavirus vaccines, making it easier for people in rural communities to get them.

“Hopefully, we can get the whole county and surrounding areas vaccinated pretty quickly,” said Dr. Brittany Bobrowski, MCHC Owsley Medical Clinic.

People living in Owsley, Perry, Letcher counties will start receiving the Moderna vaccine Wednesday.

Owsley Medical Clinic | Booneville, Ky

Buckhorn Medical Clinic | Buckhorn, Ky

Leatherwood/Blackey Medical Clinic | Cornettsville, Ky

Whitesburg Medical/Dental Clinic | Whitesburg, Ky

“A lot of our patients aren’t able to travel for vaccines or other health care needs,” explained Bobrowski. She said that’s why they need access to the vaccines in their communities.

The department of public health will give 400 doses to The Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC) weekly to be distributed among the medical clinics.

“By having it locally and available locally, those people can easily come to the clinic and get their vaccine,” said Bobrowski.

She said if you can get the vaccine, you should.

“It does spread even in the rural communities,” she said. “We’ve seen local outbreaks of it. And we hope with the vaccine that can eliminate that.”

Right now, these vaccines are for phases 1A and 1B.

“Healthcare workers, residents or workers in long-term care facilities, k-12 personnel in the schools, and ages 70 and up,” Bobrowski said.

This also includes child-care workers and first responders.

You can register online or call 606-633-6081 to sign up to get the vaccine.

Governor Andy Beshear added Tuesday, due to the bad weather last week, vaccination deliveries were down dramatically.

Beshear said the state will receive 152,710 doses this week along and he announced the Biden Administration will once again increase the number of vaccines the state will receive on a weekly basis going forward.

Nearly 600,000 people have received the first dose in Kentucky.

Once the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine is approved, the governor says Kentucky expects to receive 20,000 doses.