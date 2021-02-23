LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of rolling roadblocks scheduled for Interstate 75 in Scott County. The operation is for ground radar work.

Ground radar checks the condition and status of the asphalt. This procedure assists with determining resurfacing operations.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 25 – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday until approximately 2 a.m. on Thursday

Interstate 75 – North and Southbound

rolling roadblocks will be in effect for each lane both North and Southbound between milepoints 121.1 and 125.28

the roadblocks could be approximately 20 minutes in length or less depending on the work that is necessary

the Scott County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with traffic control

All work, and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.