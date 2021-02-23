Monday night high school hoops: 2-22-21

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The high school basketball season in winding down in Kentucky. District tournaments only a few weeks away. With some school having to go on pause and others getting back in action, some teams are trying to find their groove.

Franklin County hosting #10 Bulitt East in a big matchup. Bryan Station hosting Tates Creek in a good one in Lexington. Also in Lexington, Lafayette girls hosting Lexington Catholic. In the game of the night, Great Crossing on the road at Frankfort.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has the highlights!