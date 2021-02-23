Madison Health Department back on vaccine schedule after weather

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The recent severe winter weather caused closure of the Madison County Health Department and the COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for last week. Three separate winter storm patterns hit Kentucky within a span of eight days. However, essential services from Madison County Health Department continued.

“We were working to get ahead of the impending bad weather by contacting people with appointments to reschedule, but even those appointments had to be moved once again because storm systems kept coming at us,” said Health Department Clerical Supervisor Stacy Sandlin.

Snow and ice caused a leak in the roof at the Clinic building on Boggs Lane. Health department personnel responded over the weekend to protect equipment and records from damage and to be ready to operate vaccination clinics this week.

“Our staff were determined to provide the vaccination clinics. It was truly a team effort to keep things ready to be operational on Monday,” said Health Education Director Lloyd Jordison, RN.

The majority of the second doses of vaccine have been administered to those who received their initial dose of vaccine from the Madison County Health Department.

Most vaccine doses administered on Tuesday will be first doses for those 70 years old and older.

Vaccinations at the Madison County Health Department are by appointment only. Persons on the MCHD Vaccine Waiting List will be contacted by phone to schedule a vaccination appointment.

“We greatly appreciate the patience of Madison County residents as the vaccine rollout continues, and continues to change,” said Health Department Director Nancy Crewe.