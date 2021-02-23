KSP: Nicholasville woman charged with child sexual exploitation

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Nicholasville woman is arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Police began investigating 41-year-old Jana Riley, after receiving information from the Madison County Detention Center that an employee had child sexual abuse material on a personally owned cellular phone, according to KSP.

Police said the material was located during an internal investigation relating to a separate incident.

According to investigators, Riley was charged with one count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, a class B felony.

Riley is lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center without incident.