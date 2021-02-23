‘Golden Alert’ issued for woman who wandered away from nursing home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ‘Golden Alert’ was issued by Lexington Police Tuesday night after an 88-year old woman with dementia wandered away from a nursing home, according to investigators.
Police say Betty Witt was last seen around 4:20 p.m. at a nursing home in the 1600 block of Versailles Road.
Police utilized the department’s helicopter to search for Witt from the air while officers combed the area on the ground.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants and black and white shoes, according to police.
She’s approximately 5’2″ and 135 lbs.
Police say the nursing home staff told them Witt usually uses a walker but they think she wandered away without it.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600 or 9-1-1.