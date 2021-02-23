Fayette 7-day COVID average drops to near 80

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average of new COVID cases has fallen to near 80 as overall cases numbers continue to slide.

The county confirmed 141 news cases Monday, which combined Saturday and Monday totals, bringing the total number of cases to 31,854, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The seven-day average dropped to 83 cases per day.

The Health Department also reported two new deaths — one from January and one from this month — raising the total number of people who have died from virus-related causes in the county is 232.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities HERE. Learn about how many people the department has vaccinated HERE.

The department continues to follow the federal/state guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination distribution. The clinics, for people who live or work in Lexington, have been expanded to include Phase 1B childcare staff and anyone ages 70 and older. The department also continues to provide vaccines to Phase 1A healthcare workers.

Anyone who is part of those categories can receive notifications about future clinics by providing informationat: https://www.lfchd.org/covid19-vaccine-information. Note: this does NOT register for future clinics. This is a way to be notified about future vaccination clinics as they become available.

Anyone with questions can call 859-899-2222 or email covid19vaccine@lfchd.org. For those who received their first dose from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, it will contact recipients about scheduling the second dose.

Please remember the department receives limited doses of the vaccine each week. The clinic planning is revisited each week to accommodate the number of doses received.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702, July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

5,991, December

6,155, January

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, please follow these guidelines all the time:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.