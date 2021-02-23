Co-op lineman falls 27 feet, serious injuries; 7,000 still without power

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Licking Valley Rural Electric Cooperative says a lineman helping restore power after recent winter storms fell off a pole he was working and was seriously hurt.

The co-op says it happened in Wolfe County Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The pole he was working on broke causing him to fall 27 feet to the ground, according to the co-op. The man was air-flighted to UK Hospital where he is expected to recover.

Full release from Kentucky Electric Cooperatives is below:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES) As electric cooperatives made more significant progress Tuesday restoring power in Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky, a co-op lineman working to restore power in Wolfe County was seriously injured Tuesday morning when the pole he was climbing broke off just below the ground.

The Licking Valley RECC lineman had secured himself near the top of the pole in accordance with safety protocol when the pole broke. The veteran lineman fell 27 feet, making impact in a small creek in the Cave Branch area near Bethany. Fellow linemen rushed to his aid, releasing him from the pole restraints and rescuing him from the icy water. They wrapped the seriously injured lineman with their jackets to keep him warm until emergency crews arrived.

“We would like to thank Breathitt-Wolfe EMS for their quick response and Air-Evac for flying our lineman to the University of Kentucky Hospital,” said John May, Licking Valley RECC manager of administrative services. “We are all shaken but we will carry on. We ask that you keep him, his family and all his co-workers in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days.”

Messages of support and prayer have flooded into the Southeastern Kentucky cooperative.

“The safety of cooperative crews and co-op members is our top priority. This incident underscores the dangerous nature of storm restoration work,” said Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, the statewide association which supports local co-ops. “We know that patience is wearing thin among those still without power, and co-ops are working to restore power as quickly as they safely can. But, co-op crews are not robots, and this accident is a humbling reminder that these linemen risk life and limb to help their fellow co-op members.”

Approximately 1,000 personnel have been working to restore power after back-to-back-to-back winter storms felled trees and branches, snapping hundreds of utility poles in some of the most challenging terrain in the commonwealth. Warming temperatures have replaced the ice and snow with mud and muck as co-op crews work 16-hour shifts to restore power. In addition to local co-op crews and contractors, mutual aid crews from Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama and Indiana are also on the job.

At the height of the outages, more than 100,000 consumer-members were without power on February 16. As of 6pm Tuesday, February 23, total co-op outages are below 7,000 consumer-members.

“Each of the remaining outages will likely take longer to restore than the previous outages because of the challenging territory and the devastation caused by the ice,” Perry said. “These dedicated crews know how urgent the need is to restore power, and they are working as quickly as they safely can.”

With Kentucky in a State of Emergency, the National Guard is assisting with getting members to warming centers, food, water, medicine and oxygen. Co-ops continue to encourage members in need of assistance or supplies to contact their local County Judge Executive’s Office (Fiscal Court) or the County Emergency Director for guidance and assistance.