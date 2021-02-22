UK Markey Cancer Foundation announces new Board of Trustees member 

LEXINGTON, KY – The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation announces Lexington financial advocate John V. Boardman, III, Founder and CEO of Ballast, as the newest member to their Board of Trustees.

Boardman’s tenure with the Markey Cancer Foundation began January 2021, according to members.

According to the Markey Cancer Foundation, helping people has always been at the forefront of Boardman’s mind. Having worked in a large bank for many years, and on the fast track to leadership, foundation members said Boardman felt he might be more helpful if he could serve his clients in a different form, thus forming his own company Ballast, formerly Boardman Wealth Planning. Now serving on the board of the Markey Cancer Foundation, Boardman says he can do even more to help his community.

“I am deeply honored by the invitation to serve on the board of the Markey Cancer Foundation. As a lifelong Kentuckian, I am excited to be a part of an organization that positively impacted so many people in our extended community and across the world,” said Boardman.

“We are so fortunate to welcome John to our board. His experience in good governance, philanthropy and strategy makes him an asset to Markey on day one,” said Michael Delzotti, CFRE, FAHP, Markey Cancer Foundation President & CEO. “Our Board Chair, Farra Alford, Sr., and I look forward to advancing Markey’s mission with him.”

Boardman also has a personal connection to the fight against cancer.

“Like so many who have a cancer story, I lost my father when he was just 51 years old. His passing has inspired me to do everything in my power to help prevent that happening to another family,” said Boardman. “It would be hard to argue that any Kentucky hospital or organization has had or will continue to have a greater impact on the research and development of treatment breakthroughs.”

According to the Markey Cancer Foundation, the foundation plays a central role in making the Markey Cancer Center “The Place Where Kentucky Comes to Beat Cancer”, by funding ground-breaking research, clinical trials, prevention and education initiatives, leading-edge facilities, and patient services. These investments help rank Markey in the top 5% of all US cancer centers.

