Teen accused of firing shot in Meijer parking lot in shoplifting case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say potential disaster was averted Monday afternoon when a teenage shoplifting suspect fired a shot in a crowded parking lot at the Hamburg Meijer.
Investigators say it began with a report of a shot fired in the store parking lot just after 4:00 p.m.
Police say several teenage boys’ were accused of shoplifting in the store and as they left, one of the boy’s fired a single shot at store employees in the parking lot.
Investigators say fortunately, no one was hit or injured, but the bullet did cause minor property damage. Police wouldn’t release what property was damaged.
Police say they had a good description of the getaway vehicle and a short time later found it abandoned near Seventh Street and Limestone.
Police set up a perimeter, which they say led to the arrest of several teenage boys’, including the accused shooter. Because of their ages, no names were released.
The case remains under investigation.