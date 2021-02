Other than a small chance of rain, on Wednesday, Central and Eastern Kentucky will remain dry as we warm up through midweek. Our next best chance of rain arrives over the weekend. Keep safe and well! – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy and breezy as lows warm to the lower 30s.

TUESDAY – Mostly sunny and breezy as highs warm to the lower 50s.