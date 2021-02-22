State to dole out $40.8 million to private schools for COVID expenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The U.S. Department of Education (USDE) has allocated $40,817,799 to Kentucky for emergency assistance to non-public schools in the state.

All non-public schools may apply to the state for reimbursement of COVID-19 related costs, or to provide COVID-19 related services, through the recently authorized Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) under the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER).

“We are happy to be able to administer this much-needed funding,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “We hope this provides assistance to our non-public schools, who also have worked so hard to continue to educate our children during such an unprecedented time.”

The application will be available online for 30 days, with a three-day submission window beginning on day 27. The application is expected to be available at the end of February. KDE will announce when it is open on its website, Kentucky Teacher and social media channels. Additional information will be available on KDE’s EANS webpage.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) will provide virtual training and technical support for schools completing their applications in early March. Award notifications will be issued to schools within 30 days after the application submission window closes.

“This is an education first administration and this pandemic has affected all of our schools,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “So many of our schools and educators have stepped up to take care of our children during a really trying year and we want to do all we can to assist these schools so they can continue to educate and look after our students.”