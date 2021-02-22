Senate passes bill targeting on-duty sex crimes by police

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Senate on Monday unanimously passed a bill addressing sex crimes committed by police officers while on duty, according to the Legislative Research Commission (LRC).
Senate Bill 52 would amend third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse statutes so law enforcement officers could be charged with those crimes if they engage in sexual acts with a person under investigation, in custody or under arrest.
A loophole in the current statutes excludes law enforcement officials, according to testimony from a committee hearing on the bill earlier this month.
The proposed legislation was amended on the floor to clarify it would relate to the conduct of an officer in their official capacity, according to LRC.
The bill now goes the House for consideration.
