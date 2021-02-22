MSU Career Services to host Healthcare Career & Internship Fair  

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time, Morehead State University will hold a series of virtual career and internship fairs tailored to specific majors and industries that will be offered throughout the spring 2021 semester, starting with this week’s Healthcare Career & Internship Fair.

The event, sponsored by Fresh Start Health Centers, takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday online courtesy of Eagle CareerNet.

“We are excited to offer smaller, more targeted career and internship fairs so that our students can have meaningful conversations with employers and graduate programs,” said Megan Boone, director of the Office of Career Services. “An event like this is a great opportunity for attendees to get tips before applying, learn more about opportunities and stand out from the competition. Plus, it can be accessed from anywhere.”

Students and alumni interested in exploring jobs, internships, clinics, externships, fellowships, and graduate programs in healthcare can sign up to attend “As a Job Seeker” at https://morehead-csm.symplicity.com/events/Spring2021HEACF. Attendees will be able to meet with representatives via individual or group video chats.

After signing up to attend, students are encouraged to update their chat profiles, upload their resumes, and view participating organizations by clicking on “See Who’s Coming.” Let Career Services review your resume before the fair by sending it to careerservices@moreheadstate.edu. For additional tips and advice on how to excel at the fair, refer to the student instructions sheet and tip sheet.

Organizations registered to attend include:

Fresh Start Health Centers – Eagle Sponsor