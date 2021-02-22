Gov. Beshear, First Lady: New Team Kentucky Gallery to Feature Kentuckians’ Art

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckians are invited to submit art to bring the commonwealth’s spirit and story to Capitol.

Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Monday invited Kentuckians to lend their artistic talents to a new Team Kentucky Gallery, which will be located in the main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort.

The Beshears said the Capitol is the people’s house and there is no better place to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented through art.

“Once we defeat COVID-19 and more Kentuckians can visit the Capitol, we want to make sure they see their stories and communities represented and that they’re reminded of all the reasons Kentucky is so special,” said Gov. Beshear. “This art exhibit will be by Kentuckians and for Kentuckians – just the way it should be.”

Artists can submit photos of their artwork using this webform.

Selected artworks will be displayed for one six-month rotation in the Capitol and on a Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery with each artist’s contact information. After the six-month rotation, artworks will be returned to the artist. The first rotation will be from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

The submission deadline for artworks is May 15. Artworks will be selected by June 1.

The First Lady emphasized that every artwork will be unique and each artist may have a different reason for wanting to participate in the gallery, but they all will benefit from creating and submitting their work.

“As a board member at Maryhurst, I saw the transformative power of art firsthand as it helped so many young people reflect and heal,” said First Lady Beshear. “As a mom, I know how important it is for our kids to have time to be creative, especially during this time when they’re out of their normal routine.

“And, as a Kentuckian, I’ve been so impressed by extraordinary artists in every region of our state. This exhibit is open to professional and amateur submissions, so that everyone can be a part of this positive project during a really tough year.”

First Lady Beshear has long supported Kentucky artists and created the Hope Gallery when Gov. Beshear served as attorney general. The Hope Gallery gave voice to Kentucky children who face adversities and promoted art therapy programs.

Art Submission Requirements

Theme: Team Kentucky

Artworks should be a minimum size of 30-inches-by-24-inches and a maximum size of 36-inches-by-36-inches. The maximum depth is 4 inches and the maximum weight is 25 pounds.

Artworks should be framed.

Artworks can be landscape, portrait or abstract.

Please include the following information when you submit: your name; age (if 18 or younger); school, company, personal website, social media channels or other information you would like to be displayed with your artwork; phone number; email; name of artwork; size of artwork (including frame); artist’s statement; city and county.

Artists also can note if the artwork is for sale or not. Artworks will not be sold as part of the Team Kentucky Gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact the artist for information about a sale once the artwork is returned.

How to Submit

Submit photos of your artwork using this webform.

When launched, the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery will be found here.