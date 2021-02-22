Flags at half staff in remembrance of 500,000 Americans lost to COVID

​​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, to commemorate the milestone of more than 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

The Governor and First Lady will join President and Mrs. Biden and Vice President Harris and Mr. Emhoff in observing a moment of silence Monday night at sundown in remembrance of those who have died from the virus.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.