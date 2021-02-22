EKU Men’s Basketball bounces back with win over Southeast Missouri, 87-65

EKU shot a season-best 61 percent from three-point range (14-of-23).

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
3

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (EKU Sports) – The Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team bounced back with an impressive 87-65 win at Southeast Missouri on Monday afternoon at the Show Me Center.

The win caps a 12-day, seven-game road trip for the Colonels (19-6, 13-5 OVC).

EKU started the game 1-of-11 from the field, but went 30-of-50 the rest of the way.

The game was tied at 13-13 with 11:23 left in the first half. That is when EKU went on a 20-3 run to blow the game open. A three-pointer by freshman Wendell Green Jr. capped the run and made it 35-18 with 4:25 left in the half. The Colonels led by double digits the rest of the way.

EKU took its largest lead of the day, 66-41, when sophomore Michael Moreno buried a triple with 10:33 remaining in the game.

Green Jr. led all players in the game with 23 points, to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

Junior Tre King finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Redshirt freshman Curt Lewis had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, while junior Cooper Robb chipped in 12 points and two steals.

Freshman Devontae Blanton came off the bench to give the Colonels 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Two days after getting out-rebounded by 19 to SEMO, the Colonels out-rebounded the Redhawks, 39-30.

Eastern stifled SEMO (9-15, 7-11 OVC) to 27 percent shooting from behind the arc (6-of-22).

The Redhawks were led on the day by Chris Harris, who finished with 15 points and seven assists.

EKU returns home to host Belmont (Feb. 25) and Tennessee State (Feb. 27) this week.

Bryan Kennedy
