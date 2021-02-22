Crews clean up 42,000 pounds of sugar from I-75 truck fire

after a commercial vehicle fire. LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -A portion of I-75 in Laurel County is reduced to one laneafter a commercial vehicle fire. According to the London City Fire Department, crews were called to the 35 mile marker, on I-75 northbound just before 3:30 Monday morning to assist the Laurel County Fire Department.

The fire department says, a semi’s brakes caught on fire. The semi was carrying 42,000 pounds of sugar.

Eco-Tech USA, LLC is on-scene cleaning up the sugar so the truck can be moved.