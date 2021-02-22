Church urges city leaders to dismiss charges against protesters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington church has joined the call for some of the charges to be dropped against a handful of protesters cited last summer during racial justice protests in Lexington.

The Board of Directors of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington sent a resolution to Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts, Lexington Fayette County Urban Council members and Mayor Linda Gorton.

The petition is the latest in a call for prosecutors in Lexington to drop charges against protesters who were arrested. About 30m people were arrested during a two-month period.

Protest organizers say some of the charges were punitive, specifically, the charge of ‘inciting a riot.’ They point out they didn’t damage property or cause injury.

The city had 59 nights of mostly peaceful protests, involving thousands of people. Overall, arrests were rare. The charges were mostly minor offenses, such as jaywalking or failure to bey a police officer. Some involved drugs or paraphernalia.

Trials for some of the cases have been set for August.

The church’s petition says:

“Whereas, Lexington Black Lives Matter demonstrators are still facing charges in Lexington from peaceful protests this summer that did not result in significant property damage or injuries;

Whereas, It is a cherished and constitutionally protected right in America for people to peaceably assemble and protest what they believe are systemic wrongs;

Whereas, Other jurisdictions have dropped similar charges even in cases of injuries and property damage, in efforts to heal and move on toward rebuilding of trust;

Whereas, Lexington justice, law enforcement and elected officials have made statements that they desire improved relations and mutual trust with communities of color, including an official report from the mayor’s office; and

Whereas, Maintaining charges against BLM organizers appears to speak instead to continued mistrust, intimidation, and pandering to forces supporting continued official support for white supremacy; now,

therefore, be it Resolved, That, speaking for the congregation of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington, its minister and board of directors urges mayor Linda Gorton and Lexington Urban County elected officials to plainly and publicly support dropping these charges and for Fayette County justice officials to do so.”

Brian Chenowith, Minister

Glen White, Board Chairman