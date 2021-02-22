$4.6 Million in grants to expand treatment and recovery services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A total of $4,645,070 has been awarded to 12 nonprofit organizations, including Community Mental Health Centers and Neonatal Abstinence Treatment Programs to offer comprehensive residential treatment services to pregnant and parenting women.

“It is very unfortunate, but a reality, that Kentucky continues to battle an ongoing public health crisis in regards to substance use disorder,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in announcing the grants. “We cannot take our eyes off the increased risk of substance use and overdose deaths, and that includes tackling the increase in number of babies born with NAS. This grant funding will help the state address these problems and allow us to take another step closer to creating a better Kentucky for future generations.”

The Office of Drug Control Policy and the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities collaborated on reviewing and administrating funding to licensed not-for-profit organizations that are aggressively addressing NAS.

ODCP Executive Director Van Ingram said it is well established that substance abuse, particularly opioid use disorder, has reached epidemic levels in Kentucky.

“As a subgroup, women of child-bearing age and those who are pregnant and parenting are at extreme risk for poor outcomes, including adverse events such as NAS. While progress has been evident, much remains to be done to turn the tide of this epidemic,” Ingram said.

“We know the stressors brought on by COVID-19 have contributed significantly to increases in substance use,” said Wendy Morris, commissioner of the KDBHDID, an agency of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “The continued allocation of funds to improve access to treatment and recovery support services is more important today than ever. Our partnership with the ODCP ensures that our public behavioral health safety net, and others who serve pregnant and parenting women who suffer with addiction, continue to meet the ever-growing demand for services.”

Some of the programs funded by the SB 192 Treatment Grants include:

Chrysalis House, Inc.

Chrysalis House, Inc. has been awarded $250,000 to expand substance use disorder treatment and recovery services to pregnant and parenting women with an opioid use disorder, co-morbid polysubstance use, and co-occurring mental health disorders. Chrysalis House will engage pregnant and parenting women utilizing evidence and family-based treatment, parent-infant dyad therapies to promote attachment, and parenting education and recovery support for pregnant and parenting women. Children may reside on-site while their mothers are participating in treatment.

“Chrysalis House is honored to have been selected to receive a $250,000 grant to address Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. This funding plays a major role in assisting Chrysalis House in fulfilling our mission of providing family-oriented treatment and recovery support for women with substance use disorders,” said Chrysalis House, Inc. Executive Director Kama McKinney. “In the fight against the opioid crisis, ensuring safe and healthy pregnancies by addressing the effects of maternal drug use on infants and children is a priority of Chrysalis House. We are so pleased that the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services bridge the gap between the need for and the availability of family-oriented counseling and behavioral therapy.”

Cumberland River Comprehensive Care

Cumberland River Comprehensive Care has been awarded $248,600 to implement a Crisis Stabilization Unit at Cumberland River Behavioral Health in Corbin for people with a substance use disorder. Cumberland River Comprehensive Care will assist in linking clients to a wide array of community services including medication for opioid use disorder, peer support, counseling and medication for co-occurring disorders when needed. In addition, Cumberland River Comprehensive Care will provide education and direct services to family members who need and request them.

“This funding will help us offer immediate services to people seeking treatment for Substance Use Disorder and allow us to more effectively intervene with people who are in crisis because of their substance use,” said Cumberland River Comprehensive Care Executive Director Tim Cesario.

Volunteers of America Mid-States

Volunteers of America Mid-States has been awarded $249,900 to expand their Freedom House continuum of care for pregnant and parenting women and their children in the Louisville and Manchester areas. Freedom House will employ evidence-based screening, assessment, and intervention plans, as well as care plans for infants and older children to improve health and wellness outcomes. Volunteers of America Mid-States anticipates that they will serve 500 women, babies and older children through their Freedom House programs across the state during the award period.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky has been an invaluable partner to Volunteers of America in our mission to serve pregnant and parenting women working to overcome substance use disorder. With the strong support and leadership of Van Ingram with the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy as well as the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, we’ve been able to expand our Freedom House program, which first opened in 1993, to Clay County in Southeastern Kentucky,” said Volunteers of America Mid-States President and CEO Jennifer Hancock. “The recent NAS grant we have received enables us to serve more women who count on VOA for comprehensive care and programming. This grant is a difference-maker – we will put this funding directly into programming that keeps babies healthy, unites families and gives women the opportunity to change their lives. VOA is very grateful for this generous support.”

For a full list of the Community Mental Health Centers and Neonatal Abstinence Treatment Programs subaward recipients to receive funding from SB 192 Treatment Grant, visit the Office of Drug Control Policy’s website.

For more information on the Senate Bill 192, please visit the Office of Drug Control Policy’s website.