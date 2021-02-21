KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Kenton County

ERLANGER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 6 in Dry Ridge, was contacted by Villa Hills Police Department just after 11 p.m. Saturday regarding an officer-involved shooting around mile marker 185 on I-75 South in Kenton County, Ky.

The preliminary investigation indicates Villa Hill Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a red Ford F-150 Truck for a traffic violation. Officers made contact with a man who brandished a handgun, the KSP said in a statement.

As a result, an officer shot the man, who was taken to St Elizabeth in Florence for his injuries.

Additional information and the man’s identity are not available for release at this time.

As the investigation continues, more information will be released.

Detective Chuck Haslewood is conducting the ongoing investigation. He was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police personnel.