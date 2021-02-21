Fayette has lowest COVID day in months, weather may have been a factor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases in Fayette County fell Friday to levels not seen since late summer.

The 54 new cases raised the total since March 8, 2020 to 31,607, and lwered the seven-day moving average to 90, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Saturday.

While the low number continues a three-week trend, health exsperts say part of the decline could be linked to weather which discouraged testing and closed some testing sites and labs.

According to the department, one new death was reported, bringing the total number of people who have now died from virus-related causes to 224.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702, July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

5,991, December

6,155, January

