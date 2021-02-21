Detectives investigate deaths of two people at Laurel home

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County detectives are investigating the deaths of two people found dead when a person doing a welfare check found the grisly scene at a hme in eastern Laurel County.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Lt. Chris Edwards and other deputies were called to the home at about 10:30 Sunday morning after an “acquaintance conducting a welfare check found” a man dead outside the home and a woman dead inside.

An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.

Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were: Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Dylan Messer, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Bryon Lawson, and Edwards who is the case officer.

Also assisting at the scene were: the Laurel County coroner’s office, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and London Laurel Rescue Squad.

Names of deceased will be released following next of kin notification.