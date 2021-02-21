UPDATE: Former state rep. and school board member dies

UPDATE, POSTED SUNDAY, FEB. 21, 2021

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Middleboro attorney and former state representative and state Board of Education member died Saturday, according to his family’s social media post.

- Advertisement -

“Dad went to his forever home this morning. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. We are heartbroken but rejoicing. He was our Superman and we’ll miss him greatly. He loved people, his community, his State, his family & God. He was talented, smart, fierce, tenacious…and hilarious! His kindness, compassion, empathy and understanding of people of all walks of life is a legacy he has instilled in his kids and grandkids. We are sad today but the laughter and celebration has far outweighed the tears!” the family said.

“Thank you to all who have been lifting us up in prayer this week and today. Please continue to pray for our family and especially our mother in the coming weeks and months. We’re truly lucky to have a community & friends who care for us and love us. Thank you all!” the family concluded. He had just resigned Friday from the state Board of Education.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED FRIDAY, FEB. 19, 2021

FRANKFORT, KY. (WTVQ) – Mike Bowling, a Middlesboro attorney and former state representative, resigned from the Kentucky Board of Education effective Feb. 19 due to health concerns.

“I have greatly enjoyed the cooperative experience of serving on the KBE during my term,” Bowling’s resignation letter to KBE Chair Lu Young said. “I am honored to have worked in this capacity to improve the Commonwealth’s public school system for our children.”

Bowling, who represents Supreme Court District 3, was appointed to the board by Gov. Andy Beshear in December 2019. His term was set to expire April 14, 2024.

Bowling earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Kentucky in 1978 and went on to law school at Northern Kentucky University. He began practicing law in his hometown of Middlesboro in 1985.

He co-founded a law firm in 1992 and has been a partner in the Bowling Law Office along with his son Blake. His wife Jamie served for 16 years on the Middlesboro Independent School Board, including 12 years as chair.

For 12 years, Bowling served as the attorney for the Bell County Board of Education.

“Mike has been a true advocate for education and we are grateful for his service to the Commonwealth,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “He has helped provide strong, stable leadership on the board during this challenging time.”

“I will miss working with Mike,” said Young. “I have appreciated the time he has dedicated to the Kentucky Board of Education over the past year and he has provided valuable insight into our discussions and decisions.”

The governor has been informed of Bowling’s resignation and will name a replacement to serve the remainder of his term.