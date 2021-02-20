UPDATE: Circuits destroyed, Kentucky Power has tough outlook for some

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Kentucky Power) — Kentucky Power and its customers are still recovering from some of the most paralyzing weather that has hit the area in years, especially in Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties. Crews are continuing to work through the weekend to address power outages with more than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors assisting until every customer is restored.

Storm response efforts

- Advertisement -

At the peak, 59,204 customers were out of power after the second ice storm. Now with more than 68% restored, approximately 19,500 customers remain without power.

Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties were hardest hit leaving extensive damage to the circuits providing electricity in these areas. The magnitude of damage in these areas is proving to be unprecedented and total reconstruction of destroyed circuits is necessary. Weather is finally permitting helicopters to be in the air today assessing damage to miles of circuit.

We realize how difficult it is to be without power and know there are customers who remain out since the first storm came through and we continue to make them a priority. In most of these original outage cases, the repair work is very difficult, time-consuming and only affecting a few customers on each outage but numerous resources are devoted to these customers every day, including strike teams made up of workers with specific and broad skills in order to quickly and safely restore smaller outages without waiting for additional assistance.

In total, the outage cases continue to go up as more assessment is conducted and we gain more clarity around the extent of the damage still leaving more than 1,000 individual places crews need to address. As trees weakened by rounds of heavy ice and snow continue to fall, we also expect additional outages to occur moving forward.

We are shifting crews today from the areas that have wrapped up restoration to these hardest hit areas. As just one example of the restoration projects underway, a 118 person restoration team is moving to Lawrence County to work on a large circuit serving hundreds of customers. This is a circuit that has numerous broken poles and downed spans of wire that will take several days to complete.

Broad estimated restoration times are available for most areas

Estimated restoration times are available for most areas. Keep in mind, each day thousands of customers will see power restored, meaning many more will receive power before the stated estimated date. Once more information is available, it will be shared immediately.

Boyd County, 8,770 customers remain without power:

Most customers in the Ashland (City) will be restored by Monday night, February 22.

The remaining areas of Boyd County will be 50% restored by Wednesday, February 24; 75% restored by Friday night, February 26.

Carter County, 3,118 customers remain without power:

Most customers in the Grayson (City) area will be restored by Monday night, February 22.

The remaining areas of Carter County will be 50% restored by Wednesday, February 24; 75% restored by Friday night, February 26.

Most customers in Greenup County will be restored by Monday night, February 22. 700 customers remain without power.

Johnson County, 400 customers remain without power:

Most customers in Paintsville area will be restored by Sunday evening, February 21.

Lawrence County will be 50% restored by Wednesday, February 24; 75% restored by Friday night, February 26. 5,000 customers remain without power.

Most customers in Magoffin County will be restored by Saturday night, February 20. 1,496 customers remain without power.

Morgan County, 73 customers remain without power:

Most customers in the West Liberty area will be restored Sunday evening, February 21.

Most customers in Rowan County will be restored by Sunday evening, February 21. 224 customers remain without power.

This information will hopefully give customers an opportunity to plan for their outage that may last into next week. We realize that some customers have been without power since the first storm and we continue to make them a priority. We sympathize with the frustration that may be caused by the outage alert system sending erroneous information at times. If you receive information that your power has been restored, it is advised you confirm with a neighbor or someone to make sure that is the case.

Safety Message

Do not go near any downed wires. Consider all wires live and dangerous even if you think they are phone or cable. Report hazardous situations immediately by call 1-800-572-1113 or 911.

For More Information

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.