Kentucky-Texas A&M Men’s Basketball game postponed

A make-up date has not been determined at this time. The league has built-in make-up dates scheduled for March 5-7 in case games are postponed

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky men’s basketball’s game vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 23 in Rupp Arena has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M men’s basketball program. The decision to postpone is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. The health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches and staff remains UK Athletics’ No. 1 priority.

- Advertisement -

The league has built-in make-up dates scheduled for March 5-7 in case games are postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but a make-up date has not been determined at this time. This is the second league game that has been postponed. UK’s home game against South Carolina originally slated for Dec. 29 was also postponed.

UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or canceled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders. If circumstances change during the season and games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season.

Per the NCAA Division I Council’s framework for scheduling this season, teams can play a maximum of 27 games (24 regular-season games with one three-game multi-team event).

Previous articleUPDATE: Circuits destroyed, Kentucky Power has tough outlook for some
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com