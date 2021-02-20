Kentucky-Texas A&M Men’s Basketball game postponed

A make-up date has not been determined at this time. The league has built-in make-up dates scheduled for March 5-7 in case games are postponed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky men’s basketball’s game vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 23 in Rupp Arena has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M men’s basketball program. The decision to postpone is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. The health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches and staff remains UK Athletics’ No. 1 priority.

The league has built-in make-up dates scheduled for March 5-7 in case games are postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but a make-up date has not been determined at this time. This is the second league game that has been postponed. UK’s home game against South Carolina originally slated for Dec. 29 was also postponed.

UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or canceled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders. If circumstances change during the season and games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season.

Per the NCAA Division I Council’s framework for scheduling this season, teams can play a maximum of 27 games (24 regular-season games with one three-game multi-team event).