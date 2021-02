FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Despite winter weather taking a front seat this week there’s still a pandemic taking lives in the double digits each day in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear reporting Saturday there were 25 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,426 lives.

Beshear says there were 1,333 new cases Saturday.

The positivity rate is below seven again, Saturday it was reported 6.77 percent.

To see the full daily report from the Governor’s Office click here.