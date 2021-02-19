UPDATE: Man arrested after woman shot Thursday night in Lexington

UPDATE 2/19/21 7:30 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police have arrested Kenneth Jones in connection to a Thursday night shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened before 10 p.m. on Rand Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/18/21 11:35 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A woman was shot Thursday night in Lexington, according to Lexington Police.

Officers say they were called around 9:40 p.m. about the shooting on Rand Avenue near the Nest- Center for Women, children, and Families.

Police say a man shot the woman in the abdomen. She was taken to UK Hospital.

He was taken into custody for questioning. Police aren’t sure yet whether he’ll face charges.