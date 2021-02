After multiple waves of winter weather I’m tracking warmer temperatures and some sunshine for the weekend. Our next weather maker arrives early next week. Expect rain by Monday. Highs warm to the middle 50s by the middle part of the new workweek. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy and cold as lows cool to the single digits.

SATURDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the upper 20s. - Advertisement - HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group Clickto join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group