Snow much fun! Residents enjoying outdoor activities in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Amid snow days and the pandemic, some people in Versailles are choosing to get outdoors and have fun with the recent snowfall.
Kelsey Fugate shared some pictures of a skillfully built igloo on South Main Street. According to Fugate, it took 12 hours to build.
- Advertisement -
In case you’re looking for some tips, Fugate said, “We packed a cooler full of snow to make the bricks. Then, used powder snow as mortor and filled the cracks.”
Instead of a traditional sleigh ride, Melissa Moore, owner of Sunrise Stables, shared a video of a horse sled ride.
“This is the American Saddlebred horse, The Toy Soldier. He is a multi-titled show horse and loves his life,” said Moore. “Riding him is his owner Jenny McGowan.”
Assistant trainer Emma Caruso is seen in the sled.
“We love to not only show our horses but we always have side fun by doing things like this. Jenny figured out how to hook the sleigh to the horse and we just had big fun. We find ways to enjoy all the seasons,” explained Moore.