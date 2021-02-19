New Fayette COVID cases slip back above 100, still at fall numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases in Fayette County edged above 100 to 109 Thursday but still remain far below the daily numbers of the peak months of October through January.

The 109 new cases raised the total since March 8, 2020 to 31,553, and upped the seven-day moving average to 94, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Thursday.

According to the department, four new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of people who have now died from virus-related causes to 223.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702, July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

5,991, December

6,155, January

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, please follow these guidelines all the time:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.