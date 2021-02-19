LFCHD Consolidated Baptist vaccine clinic opens Friday after winter closure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Health Department in Lexington opened its vaccine clinic Friday for vaccinations for the first time this week.
Spokesman Kevin Hall says it took extensive planning behind the scenes to get Consolidated Baptist Church’s parking lot safe enough to re-open the clinic after the week of winter weather.
Remember, many of those being vaccinated right now are elderly, so it’s hard for them, or anyone else, to get around in icy conditions.
One woman we talked to drove from Frankfort to get to the clinic. Fiona Robertson says she would’ve braved below freezing temperatures and snow if she had to.
“I sort of over dressed for the whole thing. It took me about five minutes to take things off before they could get to my arm, but we did it and I’m glad to have my second shot,” she said.
Hall says it’s Robertson’s mentality of get there “rain-or-shine” that motivated the volunteers to all put in extra work.
LFCHS says about 1,500 doses were given out.