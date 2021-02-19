LFCHD Consolidated Baptist vaccine clinic opens Friday after winter closure

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Health Department in Lexington opened its vaccine clinic Friday for vaccinations for the first time this week.

Spokesman Kevin Hall says it took extensive planning behind the scenes to get Consolidated Baptist Church’s parking lot safe enough to re-open the clinic after the week of winter weather.

- Advertisement -

Remember, many of those being vaccinated right now are elderly, so it’s hard for them, or anyone else, to get around in icy conditions.

One woman we talked to drove from Frankfort to get to the clinic. Fiona Robertson says she would’ve braved below freezing temperatures and snow if she had to.

“I sort of over dressed for the whole thing. It took me about five minutes to take things off before they could get to my arm, but we did it and I’m glad to have my second shot,” she said.

Hall says it’s Robertson’s mentality of get there “rain-or-shine” that motivated the volunteers to all put in extra work.

LFCHS says about 1,500 doses were given out.

Previous articleLexington Fire department practice ice rescues service as warning
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com