Kentucky Power Ice Storms Response update

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ/KY POWER) – Kentucky Power will continue to work through the weekend to address power outages that occurred as a result of two destructive ice storms and one snowstorm that moved through the area in the past week.

According to Kentucky Power, more than 2,000 line employees, foresters, and assessors will continue working until every customer is restored. Crews from five states are assisting Kentucky Power and its business partners.

- Advertisement -

Despite Thursday’s dangerous working conditions with trees and limbs falling from melting that was occurring, crews restored power to approximately 7,200 customers.

Additional outages occurred throughout the day causing 2,800 customers to lose power. As of this morning, approximately 26,000 customers are currently without power.

According to Kentucky Power, Boyd, Carter, and Lawrence counties were hardest hit and there is extensive damage to the circuits providing electricity in these areas.

Broad estimated restoration times are available for most areas

According to Kentucky Power, 95% of customers in the following areas will be restored by the dates below.

Thousands of customers will continue to see power restored each day, meaning many more will receive power before the stated date.

This information will hopefully give customers an opportunity to plan for their outage that may last into early next week.

Kentucky Power’s Ashland District:

Olive Hill: Friday night, February 19; Ashland (City): Monday night, February 22; Grayson (City): Monday night, February 22; Greenup County: Monday night, February 22

Kentucky Power’s Hazard District:

Hazard and surrounding areas: Friday night, February 19

Kentucky Power’s Pikeville District:

Harold: Friday night, February 19; Left Beaver: Friday night, February 19; Prestonsburg: Friday afternoon, February 19; Right Beaver: Friday night, February 19;

Inez: Saturday afternoon, February 20; Paintsville: Sunday evening, February 21; Virgie: Sunday evening, February 21; West Liberty: Sunday evening, February 21

Counties with most outages:

Counties with the most outages include:

Boyd—11,000 customers; Carter—3,500 customers; Greenup—1,800 customers; Johnson—677 customers; Lawrence—5,200 customers; Magoffin—1,500 customers; Rowan­–1,000

Report hazardous situations immediately by call 1-800-572-1113 or 911.

For More Information

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app.

The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.