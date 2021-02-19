Downed power lines cause detour in Madison County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises the public of power line issues in Madison County where low and downed lines on Scaffold Cane Road/KY 1617 are causing detours.

The road is just south of Berea and Berea College.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route and use extreme caution if travel through the roadway is a necessity. Warning signage is in place with regard to using “extra caution.”

District 7 crews with snow plow/salt trucks cannot pass through the area due to the situation. The local utility company will be addressing the power lines as soon as they are able. Crews will clear the route of snow and ice once the repairs are completed.

Friday, Feb. 19 – currently and until further notice

Scaffold Cane Road/KY 1617

low and downed power lines are between milepoints 0.000 and 1.300

extreme caution should be utilized by motorists if it is a necessity to travel through the route

Alternate Route

Scaffold Cane Road/KY 1617 to Scaffold Cane Road/KY 595 to Mt. Vernon Road/US 25 to Scaffold Cane Road/KY1617

Motorists in Kentucky may report hazardous road conditions through the following:

Note: this includes fallen trees on roadways

Toll free: 1-877-FOR-KYTC (1-877-367-5982)

All work, and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.