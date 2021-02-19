Beshear visits new regional vaccine center in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Highlighting his commitment to make COVID-19 vaccines easily accessible to Kentuckians across the commonwealth, on Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear visited the state’s regional vaccination site in Covington, which was launched in partnership with Kroger.

“I want to thank Kroger for their continued support throughout this pandemic to assist and protect Kentuckians throughout our state,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The COVID-19 vaccines are a medical miracle. The regional vaccination sites are just the latest example of how Kroger has stepped up, along with local officials and leaders in Northern Kentucky, to make sure we get through this together.”

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, Beshear announced the state is opening an additional 28 vaccination sites, for a total of 291 sites across the commonwealth with a provider now close to where everyone lives in Kentucky.

The site is prioritizing Kentuckians 70 and older. Phase 1A and 1B individuals in the region are encouraged to sign up for rolling, seven-day appointments at Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.

The Covington regional vaccination site is located at:

Northern Kentucky Convention Center

1 W. Rivercenter Blvd., Covington, KY 41011

The site is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kroger has played a key role in ensuring our communities have the food and supplies they need to stay safe – we’re also proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to bring vaccines to our neighbors in Northern Kentucky,” said Scott Hays, president of the Cincinnati-Dayton Division of The Kroger Co. “Our team of health care professionals is working to provide patients a streamlined, accessible vaccine experience. We continue to support Kentucky’s phased approach focusing on priority populations, and we remain committed to assisting until everyone in our region has had the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Kentuckians with questions about eligibility or how to sign up can also visit the state’s Find a Vaccine website, view the Kentucky vaccine map or call the Kentucky vaccine hotline. The hotline – 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians) – is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Gov. Beshear said every regional vaccination site brings the state one step closer to its goal that every Kentuckian will be able to receive a vaccine without having to travel further than one county away.

“Kentucky’s vaccine distribution system requires tremendous cooperation, coordination and accountability. It requires people stepping outside of their normal job descriptions to go above and beyond,” said Transportation Secretary and Vaccine Distribution Project Director Jim Gray. “It relies on medical personnel, logistics experts, call center operators and volunteers. They all deserve our heartfelt gratitude. It’s because of them that we have vaccinated nearly 540,000 Kentuckians in less than 11 weeks since the first COVID-19 vaccine was authorized.”

“Our regional vaccine distribution sites are making a positive impact in the effort to put shots in arms and the Covington site is a shining example of that success,” said Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett. “The partnerships fostered by Team Kentucky and our longstanding public-private relationship with Kroger Health have enabled us to vaccinate Kentuckians in a safe, efficient and timely manner, making the commonwealth a safer place to live.”

“Northern Kentucky has been particularly hard hit by COVID-19, and wide and timely distribution of the vaccine is critical to both our financial recovery and protecting the health and lives of our people,” said Covington Mayor Joe Meyer. “We’re grateful to Gov. Beshear and his staff for setting up this site in downtown Covington where it’s accessible to the greatest number of people, especially our vulnerable populations, and for his consistently strong, bold and nonpartisan leadership in support of Kentucky’s families and businesses.”