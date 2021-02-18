Update: Kentucky Power ice storms response

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Power is diligently working to address power outages that occurred as a result of two destructive ice storms that moved through the area in the past week.

According to Kentucky Power, Thursday morning, approximately 30,500 customers remain out of power but crews are working as quickly as they can to get everyone restored.

Kentucky Power crews had another good day of work and were able to restore more than 13,000 customers. Crews continue to encounter difficult conditions on back roads and in hollows, while also finding more damage along the way.

More than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors are working on service restoration. Crews from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee are assisting Kentucky Power and its business partners, according to Kentucky Power.

To date, crews have found 258 broken poles, 196 cross arms and 13 transformers as part of the damage assessment. For example, in the Hazard area crews are working to hand-set approximately 40 poles, which is the case in others too. Some of these are in tough locations requiring bull dozers, special equipment and unfortunately not truck accessible. There are more than 1,000 places where repairs are needed.

Outages:

Counties with the most outages include:

Boyd—13,000 customers

Breathitt—500 customers

Carter—5,000 customers

Floyd—375 customers

Greenup—1,400 customers

Johnson—1,500 customers

Lawrence—5,800 customers

Magoffin—1,500 customers

Martin—800 customers

Perry—1,200 customers

Kentucky Power said to consider all wires live and dangerous even if you think they are phone or cable. Report hazardous situations immediately by call 1-800-572-1113 or 911.

Available Warming Stations available

Breathitt County

First Church of God (1772 Hwy 30 W, Jackson) is open as a warming center. Contact Jackson Police Department for more details at 606-666-2424 or 606-666-2425.

Boyd County

Boyd County Convention and Arts Center 15605 KY-180 Catlettsburg

Center is open 24 hours a day. It has chairs and cots; social distancing guidelines will be enforced. National Guard Crews are on site to assist in operations and transportation to the center. Anyone who needs assistance should call Boyd County Emergency Operations Center at 606-393-1801 or 606-393-1842.

Carter County

First Baptist Church of Grayson (162 North Court Street, Grayson) is open as a warming center. The church is open 24 hours a day.

Knott County

The following locations are open as warming stations:

Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, 89 Cowtown Road, Hindman

Human Services Center, 40 Center Street, Hindman

Fisty Volunteer Fire Department, 1736 Trace Branch Road, Fisty

Kite Topmost Volunteer Fire Department, 10018 S Highway 7, Kite

Lotts Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 6894 Lotts Creek Road, Lotts Creek

Vicco Sassafras Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 357 Main Street, Vicco

Ball Creek Fire Department, 4874 Possum Trot Road, Leburn

Carr Fork Fire Department, 25 Ky-582, Pine Top

Jones Fork Volunteer Fire Department, 9671 Ky-550, Mousie

Knott County Fire & Rescue, 2048 S Hwy 7, Dema

Pippa Passes Fire Department, 16 Service Drive, Pippa Passes

If you need additional assistance, contact Knott County Emergency Management 606-785-9386 or 606-276-7178 or Jeff Dobson, County Judge Executive 606-785-5592.

Letcher County

Letcher Co Recreation Center (1505 Jenkins Rd, Whitesburg) is open as a warming center. Contact Letcher County Emergency Management for more information 606-633-0429.

Magoffin County

Lloyd M. Hall Community Center (88 Church House Road, Salyersville) is open as a warming center. Contact Magoffin County Emergency Management for more details 606-349-2313.

Salyersville Fire Department at 379 Maple Street. Contact the fire department at 606-349-3256 for more details.

Perry County

Perry Co Courthouse (481 Main St, Hazard)

Contact Perry County Emergency Management for more information 606-439-1816.

Gospel Light Baptist Church (100 Independence Drive, Hazard) is open as a warming center. Contact Chris Fugate at 606-233-5660 for more details.

Rowan County

A warming center at the Laughlin Building (Morehead University Campus) is open. There is a lot of space at this facility, and social distancing guidelines will still be able to be enforced, and masks are available. The doors are unlocked Monday – Friday 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Call 606-207-5028 if you require entry after these hours.

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app.

Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.